Priyanka Chopra revisits special moments from her life ahead of the release of her memoir

Priyanka Chopra has been working on her memoir Unfinished for a while now and announced during the lockdown that the book is ready to go for print. Yesterday, the internationally acclaimed diva posted blank screens on her social media, captioned, “Something’s coming…” and intrigued her fans.

Hours later, PeeCee posted two videos with a picture of her childhood in each, followed by a picture from her Miss World from 2000. She captioned the posts, “Unfinished” further teasing her audience for what’s to come.

Earlier, she had spoken of how she was cautious she’s lived a full life before penning it down for the world to read. She said, “I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I’ve always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I’m super proud of what I’ve done and where my life is right now. I’ve realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride…when you’re still figuring things out…when you’re #unfinished.”

She further spoke about it in an interview in Vanity Fair, “The feeling of checking something off your “bucket list” gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment…and that’s where I am in this moment. I’ve always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait…because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished.”

