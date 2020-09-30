Priyanka Chopra congratulates Sonu Sood for receiving the Special Humanitarian award

Sonu Sood has been nothing short of a superhero for India during the lockdown. The man has single-handedly been responsible for thousands of Indians reaching their homes at a time when all seemed lost.



The actor was also recently honoured with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his immense work. While social media was flooded with wishes congratulating Sonu on the feat, Priyanka Chopra too expressed how inspired she was by his world. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @SonuSood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do.”

Congratulations @SonuSood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do. https://t.co/31ArpwRAZb

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 30, 2020

We completely agree with Priyanka here.