Priyanka Chopra congratulates Sonu Sood for receiving the Special Humanitarian award

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Sonu Sood has been nothing short of a superhero for India during the lockdown. The man has single-handedly been responsible for thousands of Indians reaching their homes at a time when all seemed lost.


The actor was also recently honoured with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his immense work. While social media was flooded with wishes congratulating Sonu on the feat, Priyanka Chopra too expressed how inspired she was by his world. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @SonuSood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do.”

We completely agree with Priyanka here.

Sonu Sood was honoured with the Special Humanitarian award for his work during the pandemic

