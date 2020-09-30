private emails of Australians stranded in overseas countries unintentionally revealed by DFAT

“We apologise for unintentionally disclosing email addresses of stranded Australians we’re trying to help get home,” a tweet posted by the DFAT account said.

“No other personal information was disclosed.

“We want to get you home, and are working as hard as we can to do so.”

Tens of thousands of Australian citizens are still stuck in overseas countries, faced with flight cancellations and very expensive travel costs that have prevented many from returning home.

.com.au contacted DFAT for further comment on the breach. In an email response, the government agency referred back to its statement on social media and made no further comment.