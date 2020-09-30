Predicting the 2020 NFL playoff teams, Super Bowl LV winner

It’s officially Week 4 of this highly irregular regular season, meaning it’s time to start predicting NFL playoff teams and a Super Bowl LV winner. Just be kind. It’s early.

Each week, I’ll survey the league and predict each division winner and, oh why not, the Super Bowl winner, too. So let’s get into it.

Preseason strength of schedule: Tied for 14th easiest

Chiefs predicted record: 15-1

I really struggled with this one — not so much about the Chiefs finishing atop their division, as that’s obvious. I just wasn’t sure if I needed to go ALL CAPS or not. Kansas City Chiefs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS. Writing is pain.

I’m not going to spend too much time analyzing the Chiefs. They won the Super Bowl last year, have Patrick Mahomes and a coach gutsy and creative enough to do this on “Monday Night Football.”