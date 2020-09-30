PlayStation now running ‘Games of a Generation,’ ‘Games Under $22’ sales

With a new console generation set to begin in November with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, there’s no better time to reflect on the last several years of gaming.
That’s exactly what PlayStation’s new ‘Games of a Generation’ sale is all about, offering discounts on more than 100 games spanning the PS4’s nearly-seven-year-old catalogue.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
The full list of deals can be found here. The Games of a Generation sale runs until October 15th.
Meanwhile, a separate ‘Games Under $22’ sale is also running. Some of those deals include:
See the full list of Games Under $22 deals here. Like the Games of the Generation sale, the Games Under $22 promotion ends on October 15th.
Image credit: PlayStation