Photos:Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni look stylish as they step out

Mother-daughter duo, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been spending a lot of time together ever since late Rishi Kapoor passed away in April this year. To keep her mother company, Riddhima has been staying in Mumbai for a while now. It is truly an amazing feeling for Neetu as she had been missing her daughter who stays in New Delhi with her husband and kids since she got married.

Today, we snapped the stylish mother-daughter duo as they stepped out for shopping in the city. While Neetu paired up her skin-fit denims with a pretty floral shirt, Riddhima was seen in a pair of white denims and a navy blue T-shirt looking elegant. The duo happily posed for the paparazzi as they stepped out of the showroom and sat in their ride. Check out the pictures below.