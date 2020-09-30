Photos: Anil Kapoor snapped post a jog in Mumbai



Anil Kapoor is, without doubt, one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. He is in his sixties and yet he is so fit and looks so fine. The actor has never ceased to be relevant in all these years and only seems to be getting better at what he does. Anil is a phenomenal actor, but he also realises the importance of looking good when one is in showbiz. The actor is obsessed with staying fit and leading a healthy life.



Today, we snapped the dapper daddy as he headed back home post a rigorous jogging session in Mumbai. Dressed in a pair of jet black tracks and a spotless white T-shirt, the actor looked completely killer. Take a look at the pictures below…

