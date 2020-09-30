Peter Parker Looks Like Tom Holland In Spider-Man Remastered

If that’s not Tom Holland I don’t know who it is.
Earlier this year PlayStation released footage of their new game for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The trailer got a ton of fanfare, and people were very impressed by the crisp, hyper-realistic graphics.
Today PlayStation announced that they
are releasing an updated version of their highly sucessful PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game now called Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — on PlayStation 5 that will be included with the new game on Nov. 12th.
The game comes with several redesigns. Big changes include updated environments, reflections, and new suits.
Most notably they changed the design of Peter Parker and he looks a lot like Tom Holland.
He really, really looks like Tom Holland.
Naturally, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Some found it jarring.
Others longed for the original version.
While other people mentioned that Peter Parker is supposed to be older than Miles Morales but with the redesign, they look more like peers.
Some even pointed out other look-alikes.
What do you think — does this new Peter Parker really look like Tom Holland?
