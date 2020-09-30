PerkinElmer Signals Notebook and PerkinElmer Signals Medical Review Cloud-Based Software Gain SOC 2 Attestation for Biopharmaceutical Research and Clinical Trial Data

Article content continued

With the SOC 2 attestations, biotech and pharmaceutical companies have the added assurance that the PerkinElmer Signals solutions have been designed with intellectual property protection in mind— helping to guard against intrusion or theft by unauthorized users or other cyber security threats and providing expected availability levels as part of an organization’s overall IT infrastructure.

“Security and compliance are must-haves for today’s biotech and pharmaceutical organizations as they look to increase innovation and collaboration by moving more R,amp;D mission critical apps to the cloud,” said Kevin Willoe, VP and General Manager of Informatics, PerkinElmer. “By adding SOC 2 compliance to the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook and PerkinElmer Signals for Medical Review SaaS solutions, our customers can be assured these solutions are designed to support the security and availability excellence they need and demand.”

The PerkinElmer Signals solutions are part of PerkinElmer’s informatics software and services portfolio spanning across analytics, data connectivity and unification, electronic lab notebooks and data visualization for life science, manufacturing, food and beverage, chemical, agriculture and government markets. Tolearn more please visit: https://www.perkinelmer.com/category/informatics.

