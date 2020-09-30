Penn State star LB Micah Parsons won’t opt back in

Per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Penn State head coach James Franklin confirmed on Wednesday that Parsons will forgo one more collegiate season and continue to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“We understand the decision,” Franklin explained. “Just like we were on the front end, we’re supportive of the decision.”

PSU defensive coordinator Brent Pry added:

“What was challenging was Micah had opted out pretty early and was really knee-deep in his training and what he was doing out West. It was a very tough decision, I’ll say that. Micah was pretty torn, and it drug on for a few days before it was official. … I’m very thankful for what he did. It was awesome seeing him play in the blue and white and what he did for our defense. I’m going to be pulling for him each and every Sunday in the league.”

Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports all listed Parsons a top-10 selection in mock drafts updated between Sept. 23-29.