Paris buildings rocked by loud boom heard across French capital

A massive boom has rocked Paris after a fighter jet was scrambled to intercept another plane entered city airspace.

Eyewitnesses have reported their buildings rocking, with people from the centre and nearby suburbs of the French capital hearing the blast.

Cops have since confirmed that the bang was caused by a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier.

The Daily Mirror reports it was scrambled in response to another aircraft crossing into the city’s restricted airspace.

The roar was heard during a major tennis tournament.

Footage of a French Open match between Stan Wawrinka and Dominik Koepfer shows the pair pause after a loud, low bang can be heard in the background.

Shortly after 11am UK one person tweeted: “Sound of explosion near the François Mitterrand Library, we were all afraid that it was an attack.”