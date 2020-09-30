Palantir opens up 38% in New York debut, valuation at nearly $22 billion By

© . A person poses in front of a banner featuring the logo of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of their initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City
() – Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (N:) jumped 38% in their stock market debut on Wednesday, valuing the U.S. data analytics firm known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies at nearly $22 billion.
Its shares traded at $10 apiece, compared with a reference price of $7.25 per share set by the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The listing is a landmark moment for Palantir and puts an end to years of speculation about when the company, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel in 2003, would ultimately go public and how much would it actually be worth.
