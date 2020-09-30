NSW Police search for female surfer feared missing in waters off Newcastle Beach

Emergency services were called to Newcastle Beach around 6.20pm tonight following reports a surfer appeared to be struggling in the ocean.

A female witness told officers she saw a surfer in choppy ocean conditions struggling about 100 metres offshore, police say.

A search of the beach and water then began and a rescue helicopter was sent out along with a police rescue and NSW Ambulance team.

NSW Police acting inspector David Piddington said authorities are calling on anyone who may have seen the surfer to help in the search.

“At this stage, we have not taken any reports of any missing persons in the area, though we would like to speak with any surfers who were in the water at Newcastle Beach at the and may have seen a fellow surfer in trouble,” he said.

The search is expected to start again tomorrow morning at first light.