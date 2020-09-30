No Small Plan: Social Enterprise Thankyou Launches Bold Initiative to Help End Extreme Poverty

CINCINNATI, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Social enterprise Thankyou launched a bold initiative to help end extreme poverty by seeking a partnership from competitors P,amp;G and Unilever, two of the world’s largest and most influential consumer goods companies. Thankyou offers consumer products – personal care and baby product ranges – for the sole purpose of funding life-changing projects. Thankyou was created to close the gap between the 736 million people living in extreme poverty around the world and the $63 trillion spent on consumer products each year.

In Cincinnati, Thankyou delivered an invitation to P,amp;G to make and distribute Thankyou products globally to help end extreme poverty. In London at the same time, Thankyou delivered its invitation to Unilever.

To convince these companies to take this bold move, Thankyou is asking people around the world to get involved and show the collective power of the many who believe in this change, by utilizing their social media channels and posting the campaign video and/or “I’m in, are you,” tagging @proctergamble and @unilever and #thankyoutotheworld.

About Thankyou

Thankyou was founded in 2008 by a group of university students, and in only 12 years has grown into a movement of millions of people taking small steps to create big change. Thankyou’s highly engaged community successfully petitioned the two largest supermarkets in Australia to stock Thankyou products. Additionally, Thankyou’s supporters helped to reach a $1.2 million fundraising target to fund the organisation’s growth into new categories and launch into New Zealand by rallying around “Chapter One,” Thankyou’s pay-what-you-want book. To date, Thankyou has raised over $17 million for impact partners serving the world’s poorest populations. In the first 11 years, Thankyou’s impact partners had helped over 857,00 people across 22 countries with access to basic human needs. Their current partners, which span over 14 organisations, work with local leaders and communities to address water, health, sanitation, economic development programs, maternal and child health programs in low-income communities. The sectors that Thankyou’s impact partners work across differ from partner to partner, but they all focus on tackling extreme poverty (people living on less than $1.90 a day.) #thankyoutotheworld www.thankyou.co Thankyou is as committed to preserving the earth as it is to helping those living on it with its responsible business goals. For more information on Thankyou and its goals, visit its website, at https://thankyou.co/.

