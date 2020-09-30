Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts’ Marriage on the Rocks Due to Disapproving Family

Instagram

Not only that, but a source also mentions that the lovebirds are having issues over how they have different opinions in regards to making their relationship more public.

It looks like there’s trouble in Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts‘ marriage. It’s been reported that the couple is already having issues and one of the factors that cause it is the actress’ family that reportedly disapproves of their marriage.

Gossip of the City is the one to break the news, with a source telling the publication that the pair are probably going to split next year. “So I heard Niecy Nash and her wife are having issues,” so the insider says. “Apparently Niecy’s family isn’t happy with their marriage. Plus her wife wants to be more out in public with their marriage more advocating Gay Rights and Niecy doesn’t want that.”

Reps for Niecy and Jessica have not given their comment on the report.

Niecy announced her marriage in late August, posting on Instagram a picture taken during their nuptials that showed the happy couple walking down the aisle hand-in-hand. The “Stolen by My Mother” star wore a white wedding gown with a veil flowing behind her, while her new wife opted for a button-down dress shirt, pants sneakers, a vest and a tie.

Her marriage announcement shocked a lot of people, considering that they all believed the comedienne was straight all this time. However, in a recent interview, Niecy made it clear that she never hides her sexuality. She said at the time, “I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life. I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way.”

Niecy went on stressing that her marriage “has nothing with gender” and making it clear that it is not her “coming out of anywhere.” The “Claws” star added, “but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”