New Couple Alert? French Montana Cruising With Doja Cat

The ‘Unforgettable’ rapper is hanging out with the ‘Say So’ hitmaker amid rumors that he had a secret affair with former ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes.

It seems that sparks fly between French Montana and Doja Cat. The two rap stars were seen hanging out in a video which has surfaced and circulated online, showing them on board a yacht with some other friends.

In the clip taken by one of their friends, French first showed himself to the camera as he grinned from ear to ear. Donning a colorful Dior top, he rocked new braids. The camera then panned to Doja who was busy with her phone, apparently about to take her own selfie.

The person behind the camera then called the 24-year-old raptress by her real name “Amala” before she turned around. Getting playful, she pulled out her tongue while a man, possibly French, was heard laughing.

Seeing the video, people couldn’t help speculating about the nature of French and Doja’s relationship. “He bouta pat her Cat next,” one person wrote. Another believes the two stars are hooking up as commenting, “They all FCK each other.”

“Told y’all she doesn’t like black men, hahaha!!!!” a third user claimed about Doja’s preference of men. Another shipped the two, “Both light skinned Africans they should date,” while one other who loves the pairing added, “hmmm… they’d be kinda cute together.”

Someone else, meanwhile, refused to quickly to jump to conclusions that there’s something romantic going on between French and Doja. “They may just have music together otw dont even have to be bout sex,” the said person reasoned.

French was spotted hanging out with Doja amid reports that he had an affair with NeNe Leakes. Madina Milana made the shocking allegation, saying in a video she posted on Instagram to defend Wendy Williams, “Okay, NeNe, we’re gonna stop with these lies, we’re gonna stop with these games. Why don’t you start telling the truth? First of all, you snuck your way back into Wendy’s life, you tricked me.”

“But why don’t you talk about the part with, when we was in the truck, you let French touch on your snack,” she claimed, before stressing, “That’s right you was all up on French Montana. A whole married woman, NeNe.”