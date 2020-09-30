New Brisbane coach Kevin Walters keen to work under Craig Bellamy at Broncos:

New Broncos coach Kevin Walters is keen to work with Craig Bellamy as the newly signed NRL coach begins his quest to deliver a premiership to the struggling club.

The Brisbane legend was officially unveiled as head coach of the club he shared premiership success with following Anthony Seibold’s unsuccessful tenure.

Walters signed a two-year, $1 million contract – with the club now keen on pairing the five-time premiership winner with Craig Bellamy as coaching director. Walters worked as an assistant to the champion coach from 2011-13.

The Broncos are reportedly willing to hand the Storm mentor a lifetime deal to steer the Broncos off the bottom of the ladder, and Walters says he has no qualms working under his friend of 30 years.

“I wouldn’t have any problem working with Craig at all,” Walters told The Courier Mail.

“We have known each other a long time, we have great respect for each other and there is no dramas at all if Craig comes on board.

“I don’t want to talk too much about ‘Bellyache’, he has a finals series to win with the Storm.

Bennett with Walters after winning the 2000 NRL grand final (Steve Christo)

“I will let him focus on that, but the good thing is I will be coaching the Broncos for the next two years which I am really happy about.”

Walters confirmed he resigned from his post as Maroons coach, paving the way for master coach Wayne Bennett to lead Queensland in the 2020 State of Origin series.

“I’m disappointed, hugely disappointed,” he said of his decision to stand down from the Maroons.

“I love Queensland and I’m getting emotional just thinking about standing down.

“My love for that Queensland jumper will always remain in that arena. All the players know. I texted them (on Tuesday night). It’s really hard to be walking away.”