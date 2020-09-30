Nene Leakes Responds To Claim That She Once Got Frisky With French Montana

We all know Nene Leakes is quick with a clapback and when it came to rumors about her being unfaithful, she wasted no time.

As you all may know, Nene is currently having a very public beef with her former friend, Wendy Williams.

It all started following news that Nene will be making her exit from the hit franchise “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Longtime fans of the show had mixed feeling about Nene’s exit, with her fan base strongly feeling that there is no “Housewives” without Nene Leakes.

In typical Wendy fashion, Wendy Williams gave her two cents on the “hot topic” and needless to say, Nene started to get the picture that perhaps her and Wendy aren’t as good as friends as she thought.

The clip from Wendy’s show sent Nene into a fury on Twitter. She referred to her former friend Wendy as a “cocaine head” among other things.

Well, this prompted Wendy’s bestie Madina Milana to come to Wendy’s defense. In Madina’s attempt to put Nene on blast, she alleged Ms. Leakes had a sexual encounter with none other than French Montana!

While some were shocked by Madina’s wild claim, Nene seemed unbothered in her response to Madina, even appearing to make light of the situation.

Madina had a lil’ clapback too.

We’re wondering if French will come forward and clear his name. We’ll keep you posted.

