NASCAR schedule 2021: Bristol dirt race, road courses headline Cup Series changes for next season

The NASCAR 2021 schedule release will surely get racing fans talking — there are more road races, two regular tracks gone from the schedule entirely and. for the first time in the modern era, NASCAR will race on dirt.
Bristol Motor Speedway will play host to that dirt race on its oval March 28. After being rumored for weeks, NASCAR’s Wednesday schedule release is expected to make the dirt race official.
Among a number of other changes detailed below, NASCAR has removed Chicagoland and Kentucky from the tracks it’ll race on in 2021. Coming into the schedule are races at Circuit of the Americas, Road America and Nashville. The August race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be shifted to that track’s road course, as well.
Below is the complete NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2021, based on leaks and media reports so far. The start times, TV channels, radio stations and more information will be added when the schedule is released by NASCAR.
NASCAR schedule 2021
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Feb. 9
|Daytona International Speedway (road)
|Feb. 11
|Duel at Daytona
|Daytona International Speedway
|Feb. 14
|Daytona 500
|Daytona International Speedway
|Feb. 21
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|Feb. 28
|Auto Club Speedway
|March 7
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|March 14
|Phoenix Raceway
|March 28
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|April 10
|Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt)
|April 18
|Martinsville Speedway
|April 25
|Richmond Raceway
|May 2
|Talladega Superspeedway
|May 9
|Kansas Speedway
|May 16
|Darlington Raceway
|May 23
|Dover International Speedway
|May 30
|Circuit of the Americas
|June 6
|Coca-Cola 600
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|June 13
|Sonoma Raceway
|June 20
|All-Star Race
|Texas Motor Speedway
|June 26
|Nashville Superspeedway
|June 27
|Pocono Raceway
|July 4
|Pocono Raceway
|July 11
|Road America
|July 18
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Aug. 8
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Aug. 15
|Watkins Glen International
|Aug. 22
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road)
|Aug. 28
|Michigan International Speedway (oval)
NASCAR schedule 2021: Playoff races
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Sept. 5
|Darlington Raceway
|Sept. 11
|Richmond Raceway
|Sept. 18
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Sept. 26
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Oct. 3
|Talladega Superspeedway
|Oct. 10
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Oct. 17
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Oct. 24
|Kansas Speedway
|Oct. 31
|Martinsville Speedway
|Nov. 7
|Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR schedule changes for 2021
Below are the major changes to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2021 compared to previous seasons.
- Bristol Motor Speedway’s spring race will take place with its oval covered in dirt on March 28, the first dirt race in NASCAR’s modern era (dating back to 1972).
- NASCAR has added new road-course races at both Circuit of the Americas (May 23) in Austin, Texas, and at Road America (July 4) in Plymouth, Wisconsin.
- Nasvhille has been added to the schedule for a race on June 20.
- Atlanta and Darlington will both see an additional race this season, with the second swing through Darlington serving as the playoff opener on Sunday, Sept. 5.
- The Aug. 15 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway won’t take place on the usual oval and rather will be yet another road-course race in the 2021 season
- Chicagoland and Kentucky have both been removed from the schedule – this is the first schedule release with tracks removed since 2005, when Rockingham was left off the slate.
- There are no mid-week races included on the new schedule.