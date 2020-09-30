NASCAR dirt race 2021: Bristol track will be converted for Cup Series, per report

NASCAR plans to convert Bristol Motor Speedway into a dirt track for a regular-season race next spring, according to a Tuesday night report from CATCHFENCE.com.

The proposed event would be NASCAR’s first dirt endeavor since 1970, and would take place on March 28, 2021.

There will reportedly be more road courses used next year, too, including one at Road America in Wisconsin.

MORE: Chase Elliott not happy with Joey Logano’s driving

With new races added to the 2021 NASCAR schedule, contests are also being removed.

The annual race at Chicagoland is one of the victims of the sport’s transition, and the track’s future as a racing venue is now in doubt. Kentucky is another setting no longer in NASCAR’s immediate plans.

NASCAR’s 2021 playoff slate is expected to remain largely the same.