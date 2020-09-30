More than 170 meat factory workers test positive for Covid-19

More than 170 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at a meat processing plant.

Most of the cases at the Pilgrim’s Pride food factory were asymptomatic, the local public health team said.

An alert to England’s test and trace service from a single member of staff led to 500 colleagues at the plant being tested.

The company, based in Redruth, Cornwall, says it has introduced additional measures and checks its compliance with Covid-19 controls on a daily basis.

A company spokesperson said: “Our teams have been working extremely hard in collaboration with the local authority and public health to manage this challenging situation, and have bravely conducted themselves with professionalism and integrity as they continue to play their important role in maintaining the UK food supply chain.”

Local council health boss, Rachel Wigglesworth, said: “We’ve quickly identified and tested hundreds of people, and in finding people who weren’t displaying symptoms we have potentially stopped much wider spread in our communities.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and appreciate the cooperation of Pilgrim’s Pride Ltd. and their employees.”

Coronavirus cases in the South West of England remain relatively low, despite spikes in other parts of the country.

In the seven days up to September 27, there was an infection rate of 31.5 per 100,000 people in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, with 180 positive cases.