Moody’s Analytics Wins Stevie Award for Technical Innovation in COVID-19 Solutions

Article content continued

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody’s Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005251/en/

Contacts

JUSTIN BURSZTEIN

Moody’s Analytics Communications

+1.212.553.1163

Moody’s Analytics Media Relations

moodysanalytics.com

twitter.com/moodysanalytics

linkedin.com/company/

moodysanalytics

#distro