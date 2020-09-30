MLB plans to let over 11,000 fans attend NLCS, World Series

Tickets go on sale for both the NLCS and World Series on Oct. 6. Oct. 12 will be the first time fans have been welcomed to Globe Life Field and also the first time MLB has permitted spectators since the league halted its season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Masks are mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking. Seats will be sold in pods of four, and seats within a pod cannot be broken up for separate sales.

It appears there are currently no plans to allow fans to attend the ALCS occurring at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

Following the wild-card round of the playoffs, AL teams will relocate to bubble sites in San Diego and Los Angeles (Dodger Stadium). NL clubs will be placed inside temporary hubs in Arlington, Texas, and Houston (Minute Maid Park).