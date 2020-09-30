Messenger and Instagram chats now officially merged

Facebook Messenger and Instagram chats are now officially merged, as the company implements the next phase in its planned unified messaging service for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

We first learned about the company’s plans at the beginning of last year …

The New York Times is reporting that Facebook plans to combine messaging services across its applications, merging chats from WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

Later the same month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the plans, but stated that the process would take some time.

Last week’s report explained that merging Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp threads, users would be able to easily communicate across platforms. Further, the change would broaden the availability of end-to-end encryption, something that Zuckerberg addressed on today’s call. “The integration that we’re thinking about, we’re really early in thinking through this,” Zuckerberg said on the company’s Q4 earnings call. “There’s a lot more we need to figure out.”

Instagram started promoting the new feature in an update last month, with users able to agree to it, but it didn’t actually work at the time.

Instagram users are now being notified to join their accounts with Facebook Messenger, which brings chats and features from Messenger to Instagram. “There’s a new way to message on Instagram,” says the message showing the icons of the two Facebook apps […] However, as noted by The Verge, Instagram doesn’t yet offer Messenger conversations even if you accept the update to your account.

The company has now officially launched the feature – though it is still described as ‘coming soon.’

Today, we’re announcing an update to Instagram DMs by introducing a new Messenger experience on the app […] We’re connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram – so you have access to the best messaging experience, no matter which app you use. People on Instagram can decide whether to update immediately to this new experience […] Here are all the features coming soon to the new Messenger experience on Instagram: Communicate Across Apps: Seamlessly connect with friends and family across Instagram and Messenger by using either app to send messages and join video calls.

Seamlessly connect with friends and family across Instagram and Messenger by using either app to send messages and join video calls. Watch Together: Enjoy watching videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels (coming soon!), TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family during a video call.

Enjoy watching videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels (coming soon!), TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family during a video call. Vanish Mode: Choose a mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat.

Choose a mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat. Selfie Stickers: Create a series of boomerang stickers with your selfie to use in conversation.

Create a series of boomerang stickers with your selfie to use in conversation. Chat Colors: Personalize your chats with fun color gradients.

Personalize your chats with fun color gradients. Custom Emoji Reactions: Create a shortcut of your favorite emojis to react quickly to messages from friends.

Create a shortcut of your favorite emojis to react quickly to messages from friends. Forwarding: Easily share great content with up to five friends or groups.

Easily share great content with up to five friends or groups. Replies: Respond directly to a specific message in your chat and keep the conversation flowing.

Respond directly to a specific message in your chat and keep the conversation flowing. Animated Message Effects: Add visual flair to your message with animated send effects.

Add visual flair to your message with animated send effects. Message Controls: Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all.

Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all. Enhanced Reporting and Blocking Updates: Now you can report full conversations in addition to single messages on Instagram, and receive proactive blocking suggestions across Instagram and Messenger when you add your accounts in the new Accounts Center.

The end-goal is end-to-end encrypted messaging by default across all three services, which is at least one step forward in the current messaging mess …

https://xkcd.com/2365/

