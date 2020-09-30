Megan Thee Stallion’s Friend Alludes To Her Former Bestie Kelsey Nicole Being Paid Off

Jaeliey, one of Megan Thee Stallion’s close friends, took to Instagram to put their former close friend, Kelsey Nicole on blast — implying that Kelsey may have taken hush money from Tory Lanez’s came following the shooting.

Jaeliey says Kelsey told her directly that night, that Lanez shot Megan.

“Since you linking with the opps, you disqualified b*tch. How can you come in my room that day at the LA house and say (verbatim) TORY SHOT MEGAN..you forget you came back around 4pm after you dropped off telling me the details bout how he f*cking pulled out a gun during a petty argument and he got mad and shot her,” she wrote in a post captured by TSR.

