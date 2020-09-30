Megan Thee Stallion’s Friend Alludes To Her Former Bestie Kelsey Nicole Being Paid Off

Jaeliey, one of Megan Thee Stallion’s close friends, took to Instagram to put their former close friend, Kelsey Nicole on blast — implying that Kelsey may have taken hush money from Tory Lanez’s came following the shooting.

Jaeliey says Kelsey told her directly that night, that Lanez shot Megan.

“Since you linking with the opps, you disqualified b*tch. How can you come in my room that day at the LA house and say (verbatim) TORY SHOT MEGAN..you forget you came back around 4pm after you dropped off telling me the details bout how he f*cking pulled out a gun during a petty argument and he got mad and shot her,” she wrote in a post captured by TSR.

She then alleges that Lanez beat Kelsey: “But now you being quiet? You coward ass mouse b*tch..really lied to ME of all people about being injured bc Tory was beating yo ass?!? what happened to that? Why you ain’t say sh*t??????? But Meg supposed to be your best friend..that’s not how best friends work and you know you wrong God gone handle you accordingly.”

Kelsey Nicole responded, saying that she will soon break her silence.