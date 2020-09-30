Megan Thee Stallion and BFF Kelsey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Instagram

The plot of the drama surrounding Megan Thee Stallion, best friend Kelsey and rapper Tory Lanez is thickening. The “WAP” raptress and Kelsey’s social media activity further convinces people that there’s rift between the two.

TheShadeRoom noted in an Instagram post that the Houston rapper has hit the unfollow on Kelsey’s page on the photo-sharing platform. Kelsey apparently did the same. “#MeganTheeStallion and her bestie #KelseyNicole have hit the unfollow button,” the blog wrote in the caption.

“This just keeps getting messier and messier and messier,” a fan commented upon seeing how things are going amid speculations that Tory shot Megan in a July altercation. “Megan needs to keep her circle super tight and take out all the negative people I don’t blame her for this,” another fan added.

One user pointed out that something was off with Kelsey. “How ya ‘best friend’ get shot and you still cool with the opposer… but acting flaky towards her. Since Tory ‘didn’t do it’ did you????” the person said. A fan, meanwhile, believed that “there’s more to the story.”

Prior to this, it was rumored that the former best friends were fighting over Tory, leading to the violent altercation which got the Hot Girl Summer shot in her foot. It was said that during the pool party at Kylie Jenner‘s house, Megan got jealous because Tory was flirting with the makeup mogul. Later in the car, an argument ensued between the 25-year-old raptress and Kelsey after they found out that they were both sleeping with Tory.

“It wasn’t Tory and Megan arguing in the car, it was Megan and Kelsey arguing because they found out that night that they were both sleeping with Tory when Megan got jealous over Kylie,” the source said, adding that the big fallout between the BFFs that night was the reason why “they are no longer friends” now. “They almost came to blows in the car because everyone was drunk. It was a big mess.”

Amid speculations that it was actually Kelsey who put the trigger on Megan instead of Tory, Tory defended Kelsey. Responding to an Instagram user’s comment which read, “People saying Kelsey shot her,” the Canadian star simply wrote, “that’s not true.” Tory himsef has denied Megan’s claims that he shot her in his new song “Money Over Fallout”.