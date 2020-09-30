Matthew Lloyd says Essendon president Paul Brasher’s supplements comments reflect club-wide view

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says new president Paul Brasher’s comments regarding the aftermath of the 2012 supplements scandal fully reflect the view of the club.

In both of his media appearances since taking over from Lindsay Tanner, Brasher has suggested that the club had turned soft in the wake of the supplements scandal, particularly on the players who had remained loyal to the club through the crisis.

While Essendon fans have largely applauded the president for his transparency, the comments have been criticised as unnecessary by some.

Brasher presented the comments as somewhat of a question, but Lloyd said the president was projecting a club-wide view of the fallout from the scandal.

The Bombers president believes the club hasn’t been hard enough on loyal servants such as Michael Hurley (Getty)

“That is 100 percent what they believe,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Even though he said at the end ‘I don’t know’, that is a club belief, yes, that the situation they put the players in, the contract extensions, playing players out of loyalty even when they weren’t in the best form, they believe they’ve become soft in that sense.

“Essendon members didn’t hear from the last president so we want to pick apart what Paul is saying, but Essendon members at home can at least say, ‘Okay, we’ve heard something, we’ve heard what he thinks’.

“From now on it’s all about actions and it all means nothing, but at least we’ve heard from him, heard what his opinions are and let’s see if they can be a steely club again who is very hard to beat and play against both on and off the field.”

Legendary coach Kevin Sheedy has been brought back to the club to sit on the board of directors (The Age)

Brasher has already made a major move since being installed as president, bringing back legendary coach Kevin Sheedy to sit on the club’s board of directors.

Lloyd was questioned by Collingwood president Eddie McGuire over whether Essendon needed to move on every individual involved at the club from the time of the saga, but the champion goalkicker suggested it would be too hard.

“I think it would be too big a cleanout for everyone to go who has been around that club because they’ve had a lot of people who were there at that time, including Paul Brasher,” he said.

“I think they’ve got to be harder and stronger, but as I said, it’s like listening to a coach and we judge a coach by his press conference, but really what does it mean.”