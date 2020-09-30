Mass. tops Google searches for ‘how to apply for Canadian citizenship’

Looking to flee Massachusetts for Canada?

You’re not alone.

Google searches soared for phrases regarding moving to Canada after Tuesday night’s heated presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden — especially in the Bay State.

Searches for “how to apply for Canadian citizenship” were more popular in Massachusetts than anywhere else in the country, according to Google Trends. The commonwealth was followed by Michigan and New York in its interest as of Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 on Google Trends for “how to apply for Canadian citizenship” after the first presidential debate. —Google Trends

Meanwhile, New Hampshire and Vermont were charted among the top states where the search term “how to move to Canada” was most popular, the analytics show. Vermont also ranked among the subregions most interested in searches involving “move to Canada.”

Tuesday’s debate was the first of three between Trump and Biden, and it was riddled with interruptions and attacks. The scene was widely criticized, including through an array of condemnation from pundits, who called the showdown everything from a “dumpster fire” to an outright “s***show.”