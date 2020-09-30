Home Entertainment Martin Lawrence Gains 75 lbs – Twitter Says He Looks Like BIG...

Martin Lawrence Gains 75 lbs – Twitter Says He Looks Like BIG MAMA!!

Comedian Martin Lawrence has packed on 75 pounds, and now he looks different. And has learned that many of his fans are saying that the actor now resembles one of his most famous characters – Big Momma.

It seems that much of Martin’s new weight has gone straight to his head.

Here’s the picture that has people talking:

