Mariah Carey Uncovers Real Reason Behind Her Hurried Wedding to Nick Cannon

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

In a new memoir titled ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’, the ‘Heartbreaker’ hitmaker acknowledges that egos and emotions turned her divorce from her ex-husband into a messy one.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon rushed into marriage so they could start a family.

The singer opens up about her relationship with the rapper and TV personality, whom she wed after a whirlwind courtship in 2008, in her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, and reveals they were both so eager to become parents they fast-tracked wedding plans.

“Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she writes.

Mariah and Nick went on to welcome twins Moroccan and Monroe, now nine, before divorcing in 2016, and looking back, Carey admits she and Cannon could have avoided their messy divorce but “egos and emotions” got in the way.

“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),” she adds.

Thankfully, the former couple is now on amicable terms.

She continues, “It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.”

In the memoir, Mariah also detailed her sensual affair with Derek Jeter during her marriage to Tommy Mottola. Remembering one of their dates at a pizza place, Mariah revealed that the two went to his apartment afterward, where they exchanged a “warm, slow, intoxicating kiss.”

It was such an unforgettable moment for Mariah, calling it a turning point in her decision on her marriage to Tommy. “I romanticized so much about that night that I believed it was my destiny,” she said. “I thought I had met my soulmate [with Derek]. I was driven. My whole being ached to see Derek.”

“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is out now.