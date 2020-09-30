Mariah Carey Details Her Feud With Jennifer Lopez in New Memoir

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Hero’ also once again shades the ‘On the Floor’ singer by inserting her infamous ‘I don’t know her’ comment in her new book titled ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’.

Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez are known to be in a feud for years as Mariah famously shaded her with “I don’t know her” comment. Now, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker explains in her new memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” why she has a cold shoulder towards Jennifer.

It appears that the feud involves Mariah’s ex-husband and then-Sony Music boss Tommy Mottola. She claims in the book that he tried to derail her career following their divorce by giving a sample Mimi had on her 2001 hit “Loverboy” to give to “another female entertainer on their label (whom I don’t know).”

While she doesn’t drop J.Lo’s name in the book, the “whom I don’t know” part highly alludes to the “On the Floor” hitmaker. The “Hustlers” also used to have her music career being guided by Tommy, whom Mariah married back in 1993 before their split in 1997.

In the new memoir, Mariah also talked about her ill-fated semi-autobiographical film “Glitter“. “Much of what went wrong with ‘Glitter’ led back to Tommy. He was angry about the divorce and my departure from Sony, and he used all his power and connections to punish me,” she writes. She then accuses Tommy “and his cronies” of messing with and interfering with the Glitter soundtrack “Loverboy”, which was released on September 11, 2001, in which she sampled Yellow Magic Orchestra’s 1978 song “Firecracker”.

“That did not go unnoticed by Sony executives (and spies),” she recalls. “After hearing my new song, using the same sample I used, Sony rushed to make a single for another female entertainer on their label (whom I don’t know).” The said sample was indeed featured on Jennifer’s single “I’m Real” off of her second album.

Mimi continues, “Tommy was furious when I cut the strings he used to manipulate me. There was no way he would allow me to have a huge success after leaving him and Sony. He was not going to let me or Glitter shine.” She also says that “forbade” her from trying her talents in the movie industry during their relationship as thought that her mega-success “made him feel like he was shrinking.”