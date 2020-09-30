Marathon Petroleum cutting at least 6% of refinery staff at nine U.S. plants By

© . A Marathon Petroleum banner covers an Andeavor sign outside the El Paso refinery in El Paso
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON () – Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:)’s oil-refining unit is cutting at least 6% of its white-collar staff, according to people familiar with the matter, demonstrating the depth of declining fuel demand during the pandemic.
A total of 1,255 salaried employees at nine of its 16 refineries were notified of job losses this week, the people said. It could not immediately be learned whether other refineries or pipeline operations also were affected.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.