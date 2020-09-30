Man killed by cows just days after former Scotland rugby ace lost his life in identical attack

A man has been killed by cows just days after a former Scotland Under-21 rugby player died in an identical attack.

The unidentified man is the third person this month to be fatally trampled by a herd of cows in the UK.

He follows deputy headteacher and former U21 ace David Clark who died in North Yorkshire last week.

In Tuesday afternoon’s incident, emergency services were called to reports of a man and a woman seriously injured in a field in Wakefield, West Yorks.

Tragically, the unnamed man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Ambulances and forensics teams were seen near the field in Hollinhirst Lane in the Netherton area of the district.







(Image: Google Maps)



Cops are trying to piece together the moments before the incident.

There have been a spate of cow attacks in recent weeks.

Mr Clark was trampled to death by cattle on September 21 in a field north of Richmond, North Yorkshire, while walking with friends.

Richmond School head Jenna Potter said he was “a brilliant school leader and simply a lovely man who enriched the life of everyone he came into contact with”.

Malcolm Flynn, 72, was fatally injured earlier this month when he was charged by cows on land near Thirlwall Castle and Gisland, Northumberland.

And another walker, Mark Livesy, feared his 82-year-old mother would die when she was trampled by cows while walking in the Lake District last week.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 12.46pm on Tuesday to a concern for safety report at a field just off Hollinhirst Lane, Netherton.

“On arrival officers found a man and woman with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead a short later.

“The woman has been taken to hospital.

“While police are in the early stages of the investigation the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The National Farmers Union (NFU) said cattle could become aggressive if they felt threatened – especially if they had their calves with them as they become protective.

They suggested avoiding “getting between cows and their calves”, move quickly and quietly, and keep gates closed behind you when walking through fields.