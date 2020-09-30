Man dies after excavator falls down 200-foot ravine

A Sutton man is dead after the excavator he was operating Tuesday went down a ravine about 200 feet deep, according to authorities.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was working along the embankment when it went over the edge near Leland Hill Road, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

A technical rescue team had been called to the scene, and roughly 45 to 50 of these workers were called in, plus 20 other support staff, Sutton Fire Chief Paul Belsito told the newspaper. He said he expected the operation to continue into Tuesday evening.

“He was very close to the edge, crime scene services is investigating where the tracks were with regards to the marks on the rocks there and what led to the excavator falling down into the ravine,” Early said, according to WBZ. “It appears that he was extending the back of the property leveling it off and moving fill into the ravine.”