Machine Gun Kelly Gives Insight Into Megan Fox Romance in ‘Drunk Face’ Music Video

–

Machine Gun Kelly has given fans more insight into his romance with Megan Fox. The rapper recently released a music video for his song “Drunk Face” that featured candid footage of his life in the days leading up to the release of his “Tickets to My Downfall” album, and the actress made several appearances in it.

Some clips featured the lovebirds getting cozy with each other as Megan painted his nails, as another shot showed them sharing a passionate kiss. The couple was also seen holding hands while making their way through a crowd of photographers. Elsewhere in the video, Megan joined her rapper boyfriend hanging out with his friends.

It isn’t Megan’s first time starring in MGK’s music video. Prior to this, the “Transformers” star was featured in his “Bloody Valentine” visuals, in which she tied him up and taped his mouth with pink duct tape as she sang along to the lyrics.

MGK and Megan have been romantically linked ever since the latter ended her marriage to Brian Austin Green. The two publicly shared a kiss while holding hands in Los Angeles in mid-June, and the rapper subsequently appeared to profess his love for Megan on Instagram, captioning a series of images from a romantic picnic, “in love.”

Recently, he opened up about his relationship with Megan as he confessed that it was love at first sight. “I didn’t know what that was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa,’ ” He explained, “After I made… the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

“It sounds crazy but we talked to this tree,” he added. “I asked this tree, ‘You gotta move this hurricane. I have to have one more day with this person. I can’t leave early.’ I felt like the whole universe at that point could feel … that I was fighting for love. I woke up the next day and the hurricane was over.”