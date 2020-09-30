‘Live PD’ Sheriff Charged With Evidence Tampering In Black Man’s Death

A Texas sheriff who starred on the recently axed reality show, Live PD, was arrested on evidence tampering charges in the case of a Black man who died in police custody.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody allegedly destroyed or concealed audio and video footage that showed his deputies pursuing and using force on Javier Ambler.

Live PD cameras captured the footage. According to NBC News, Ambler, a former postal worker and the father of two died following a 22-minute car chase by Williamson County deputies.

Former Williamson County general counsel Jason Nassour is also accused of destroying the recordings “with intent to impair their ability as evidence.”

Chody and Nassour were indicted on a felony evidence tampering charge and released on a $10,000 bond, officials said. Both men are facing between two and ten years in prison if convicted.

“I did not tamper with evidence,” Chody said at a news conference Monday. “We are now at one month from the election and the DA is just now acting in a case that is nearly two years old.”