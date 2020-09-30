‘Live PD’ Sheriff Charged With Evidence Tampering In Black Man’s Death

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A Texas sheriff who starred on the recently axed reality show, Live PD, was arrested on evidence tampering charges in the case of a Black man who died in police custody.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody allegedly destroyed or concealed audio and video footage that showed his deputies pursuing and using force on Javier Ambler.

Live PD cameras captured the footage. According to NBC News, Ambler, a former postal worker and the father of two died following a 22-minute car chase by Williamson County deputies.

