LIVE | Free State asbestos probe: Six of seven suspects now arrested – Hawks spokesperson

‘High levels of criminality’ seen during R255-million asbestos audit probe led to Hawks being ‘roped in’ – SIU

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Wednesday that when SIU investigators uncovered the high levels of criminality involved in the asbestos audit tender scandal, they decided it was necessary to “rope in” the Hawks.

Kganyago was speaking to the SABC outside the offices of Blackhead Consulting, the controversial company owned by businessman Edwin Sodi where the Hawks were carrying out a search and seizure operation.

Kganyago said the search and seizure was in aid of obtaining further information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

“This investigation started a long ago…in 2019,” he said.

“When we started seeing a lot of criminality was involved, we roped in the Hawks and the NPA to work with us so we can get to the bottom of this matter, and that is what brought us to where we are today,” he explained.

The SIU investigates cases based on proclamations signed and gazetted by the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the proclamation for the investigation into the affairs of the Free State Human Settlements Department and the asbestos audit tender in June 2019, and it was gazetted the following month.

Kganyago said the arrests and charges were not based on testimony by Sodi and others in the past days before the Zondo Commission into state capture.

He told the SABC that if any information provided to Zondo proved relevant, it would be added to the charges at a later stage.