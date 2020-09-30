Lil Durk’s Girlfriend Allegedly Threatens to ‘Pull Up’ on Fan for Sexually Assaulting the Rapper

Instagram

India Royale is reportedly furious and seeks to retaliate after seeing a picture of a woman placing her hand on the ‘3 Headed Goat’ rapper’s manhood while posing together.

It’s safe to say that Lil Durk‘s girlfriend isn’t going to let any other women touch her man. India Royale, who is also the mother to the rapper’s child, is reportedly left fuming after a female fan appears to have sexually assaulted the 27-year-old star.

The female fan reportedly asked Durk for a photo and he agreed. They stood next to each other with the “3 Headed Goat” spitter flashing a victory sign. Just when the camera flashed, the female fan allegedly reached out and grabbed his manhood. She then shared the image on her social media page.

Durk himself has not spoken up regarding the alleged assault, but his girlfriend is said to be furious after seeing the picture. She apparently seeks to retaliate, threatening to “pull up” on the woman, according to . She even has sent the woman in the picture multiple DMs, asking for her location so she can come over and fight.

Durk and India began dating in 2017 and they welcomed their first child together in 2018. In February of this year, rumors surfaced that she might be pregnant again with his seventh child. He has five other kids from previous relationships.

The rumors sparked after India posted a photo of her sporting a red satin dress. People noticed her apparent bulging stomach underneath the dress. When a follower asked her if she tried to hint at pregnancy, she seemed to deny it as replying, “I know [laugh] I’m kidding because they keep asking & saying I am.” She likely referred to previous speculation saying that she’s pregnant after she uploaded a photo uploaded showing a glimpse of her midriff in a blue outfit in January.

The couple has also been hit with breakup reports earlier this year after she deleted his pictures from her Instagram page. Durk quickly debunked it, saying, “Don’t believe the rumors. All internet s**t don’t believe half of it.”

But the rumors kept persisting, prompting the Chicago-born star to quote Young Thug to warn anyone that dared to slide into India’s DMs. “Ima leave this here,” he wrote. “Don’t get shot tryna be the n***a to comfort my b***h while we goin thru it.”

He went on defending his baby mama, “India did not cheat on me she to 1000000 for that and respect herself 2much we will never let the internet break up our home y’all can keep trying tho. We don’t care frfr (for real).”