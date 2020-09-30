LG says its Wing smartphone will be available in the US beginning October 15 from Verizon and later this fall from AT,amp;T and T-Mobile, starting at $1,000 (Chaim Gartenberg/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:

LG says its Wing smartphone will be available in the US beginning October 15 from Verizon and later this fall from AT,amp;T and T-Mobile, starting at $1,000  —  LG’s wild sliding phone won’t be cheap,nbsp; —  LG’s wild-looking Wing smartphone has gotten a US price and release date …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR