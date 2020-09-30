Laxmmi Bomb all set for a theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE

The coronavirus pandemic put the entire world in a state of lockdown. This obviously had a major impact on the entertainment industry as well since it put all work on hold including film releases. Now, with things slowly and steadily going back to normal, things are opening up once again.

Keeping that in mind, it seems that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is all set for a theatrical release, at least in some parts of the world. The government of countries like Australia, New Zealand and the UAE has opened up theatres once again after the number of new cases of the virus declined. While there still lies a big mystery over when will theatres open up in India once again, this surely comes as a positive sign.

Laxmmi Bomb will have an OTT release on the same date in India.