Lance Bass Recalls Justin Timberlake’s Funny Food Prank on Joey Fatone

*NSYNC formed in 1995 and went on to release a number of popular songs, including “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Space Cowboy” just to name a few.

But in 2002, Timberlake left the band and the group went on a “temporary hiatus.”

“Me and the guys were never on bad terms at all,” Bass said. “It’s just, you know, life goes on and you have more interest and you have to focus on your careers and it’s great. The thing I was most disappointed in was not just Justin leaving the band. It’s that our whole team, our record label, our management, everything like that, they all knew. They all knew it was over for three years before they told me. So, for three years, I’m sitting there getting ready for a new album as everyone else knows we’re moving on.”

Bass said he had even turned down other opportunities before the band split, including a sitcom. “There’s all kinds of stuff that I really wanted to do and focus on, but I knew I couldn’t because, you know, my first commitment was *NSYNC,” he said. “Like, this was my life.”

As he continued to put it, “It would have been nice to kind of, you know, set up a little better before going out solo.”