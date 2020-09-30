Lakers vs. Heat: 11 things to watch during the 2020 NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are here. The bubble was one of the most innovative things we have ever seen in sports. We saw several players ascend to stardom. We saw teams implode under pressure. We saw unheralded players make a name for themselves with breakout scoring performances.

Most importantly, we saw zero positive coronavirus tests in the bubble. Well done, NBA.

As the NBA Finals begin, let us look at 11 things to watch in the slugfest between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron vs. Everybody

There are so many matchups in this series to pay attention to when talking about LeBron James. First, you have LeBron vs. Pat Riley, then you have LeBron vs. Erik Spoelstra, and then you have LeBron vs. Jimmy Butler, Andre Iguodala, and Jae Crowder. LeBron has downplayed the individual matchups, but deep down, you know he is relishing this opportunity to defeat his former team.

LeBron and Riley clashed several times during his time with the Heat, and he has extensive playoff history against Butler, Iggy, and Crowder. Many believe the Heat have the upper hand because they are familiar with his tendencies, but he’s familiar with them as well. Like most series this postseason, James has eased his way into dominance. It will be interesting to see if he’s aggressive from the start. If so, the Heat will be headed 95 South back home to Miami, and LeBron will have his fourth ring.

Can Anthony Davis claim his glory?