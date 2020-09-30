Kylie Jenner’s First Day of School Look for Stormi Webster Turns Heads

Going back to school has never been more stylish.

As so many parents can relate to, Kylie Jenner started off her morning by preparing her daughter, Stormi Webster, for school. But instead of taking the 2-year-old to a campus with classrooms, friends and a playground, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prepared for a special day of home school.

In an Instagram post shared on Sept. 30, Stormi was spotted wearing a black dress with diamond earrings and Air Jordans.

As for that fabulous backpack, the Internet did some research and discovered it looked awfully similar to the pink Hermes Togo Kelly Ado backpack, which reportedly retails for $12,000.

“First day of home schooooool,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Stories as her daughter posed in front of a Mercedes-Benz.

For the past several months of the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie and Stormi have been social distancing together in their Southern California home where they’ve been occupied with a variety of at-home activities.