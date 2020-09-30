Kiki Bertens in wheelchair, Sara Errani accuses her of acting, Roland Garros

This French Open contest had a bit of everything: Cursing. Cramping. Ill will. A player leaving the court in a wheelchair.

Locked up by what she called a “total body cramp,” Kiki Bertens had to use a wheelchair to leave Court 14 at Roland Garros after saving a match point and collapsing to her back on the clay at the end of a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 9-7 second-round victory over Italy’s Sara Errani.

Bertens said she was treated for cramping in her left leg, right foot and both hands during and after the match – but 2012 French Open runner-up Errani wasn’t buying it.

Errani appeared to mock Bertens’ cramp after winning a point and swore in Italian saying “vaffanculo” as she walked off the court, which translates to “f–k off”.

She accused her fifth-seeded Dutch opponent of faking the pain and refused to tap racquets (the alternative for handshakes in the COVID-19 pandemic).

“If she wins, she wins,” Errani said, “but do it without all this acting.”

She thought Bertens looked absolutely fine in the locker room and players’ restaurant an hour after the match.

“Maybe it was magic,” Errani said sarcastically.

“It was probably magic tricks. When she was running during the match, it didn’t seem like she had any problem.

“I don’t like, you know, when somebody is joking on you,” she said.

“She played an amazing match, but I don’t like the situation. One hour she’s injured, then she runs forever. I don’t like that.

“Now she’s in the locker room perfect, in the restaurant. I don’t think she did a good attitude on court.”

Bertens said she was in the treatment room for 45 minutes after the match and didn’t stop cramping for half an hour.

“Maybe (Errani) should have been in there,” Bertens said, “and then she should have seen what happened.”

“It’s not nice to hear, of course not. But for me I don’t want to try to take it too personal because I understand her frustrations,” Bertens said.

“I think she’s frustrated with herself that she could not close out that match.

“For me she can say whatever she feels like, but yeah, well, then maybe I should take some more acting classes or should pursue a career in that. I’m not sure what she’s thinking.”

Errani struggled with her ball toss, double-faulted 14 times and often resorted to underhand serves.

She served for the match at 6-5 in the third but couldn’t close it out; Bertens saved a match point in that game with a cross-court forehand winner.