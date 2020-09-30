Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden May Be Engaged to Gail Golden

Instagram

The cybersecurity consultant sparks the engagement speculation with her rumored NBA star boyfriend after she flashes a new diamond ring in her latest Instagram post.

–

James Harden may be taking his relationship with Gail Golden to the next level, months after they were first reported dating. The NBA star’s girlfriend sparked an engagement speculation after she flashed a new diamond ring.

On Sunday, September 27, the cybersecurity consultant posted on her Instagram page a photo of her rocking the new sparkler on her ring finger. She appeared to intentionally show off her new accessory as she lifted her hand while pretending to bite her nail.

Gail flashed a big smile to the camera while apparently holding the camera with her other hand to take the selfie. She accompanied the snap with a cryptic caption which read, “Spoke some thangs into the universe and they appeared!”

Her followers couldn’t help noticing the ring, with one curious user asking, “the ring!???” Others have jumped to the conclusion that she may have gotten engaged to James, with one commenting, “Another That boy James Harden lucky ….” One other user congratulated her, writing, “Harden? and yeah congrats.”

Meanwhile, James’ mother Monja Willis seemingly tried to control the speculation as she wrote in the comment section, “lol no please don’t believe that. Ppl just say anything.” She also responded to another follower who asked if Gail is engaged to the basketball player, “not him.”

<br />

James and Gail were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other in January, after she was seen attending numerous Houston Rockets home games at the Toyota Center. The 31-year-old athlete has been playing for the team since 2012.

The two, however, never confirmed their dating reports while James continued to be linked up to other beauties. In May, report emerged that the former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian may have gotten cheated on by his main chick, Shy, who was hooking up with another basketball player, Phoenix Suns’ Kelly Oubre Jr., in Los Angeles.

According to an anonymous tipser, James found it out when he was throwing a party at his house in Arizona and Shy went M.I.A. The shooting guard allegedly went ballistic and almost shut down the whole party.