Kevin Walters fights back tears after landing dream job as Brisbane Broncos head coach

An emotional Kevin Walters has fought back tears after securing his dream job as coach of the Brisbane Broncos in a candid conversation with league legend Wally Lewis.

Walters was officially unveiled as Anthony Seibold’s successor this week after beating out former Cowboys coach Paul Green to the role, and he has a major task on his hands as he attempts to revive the fallen powerhouse.

Speaking with Lewis for Nine News, Walters said his number one priority was to foster a sense of unity within the playing group, something that was sorely lacking in 2020.

“I didn’t want to come on here and do this, but it’s just a part of who I am,” Walters said as he fought back tears.

Kevin Walters fought back tears when discussing his future as the next head coach of the Broncos (Nine)

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to coach the Broncos.

“You have to come together as one and I just feel that wasn’t happening first and foremost.

“There was no unity among the group and I feel one of my biggest skills and biggest strengths as a coach is to be able to bring people together for that to happen.

“I know I can do that with some help.”

Walters said he notified his wife and children when he received the news that he would be the next Broncos coach, thanking them for following him on what he described as the “coaching merry-go-round”.

Walters admitted that he began his coaching career trying to imitate the great Wayne Bennett (AAP)

The Walters appointment is an attempt by the club to restore some Broncos DNA that had been lost in recent years, with several former players left feeling disenchanted and unwelcome.

The 52-year-old admitted that he harboured no hard feelings at the club after being overlooked for the job in favour of Seibold back in 2018, suggesting that the extra two years had allowed him to hone his own coaching style.

“When I first started coaching, I thought I was Wayne Bennett and I tried to coach like Wayne, but I soon realised that I’m not Wayne Bennett,” Walters admitted.

“Wayne has his style of doing things, Craig Bellamy has his style, and I’ve worked out my style that works for me.

Walters will step aside from his role as the head coach of Queensland’s State of Origin team (AAP)

“There has to be the enjoyment factor and where does the enjoyment factor come from, it comes from winning. So we’ve got to get back to winning and then the fun will start.”

Walters was a member of five league premierships, and admitted that he never thought at the time that he would be the man at the helm at some stage in the future.

“It was a terrific era for the club but I certainly wasn’t thinking of coaching,” he said.

“I wanted to have a sing-along with Tina Turner more than coach anyone.”

Walters will stand down from his role as the head coach of the Queensland State of Origin team, and has been given a two-year contract with the Broncos.