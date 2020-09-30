Kevin Hart and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Instagram

The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ actor officially becomes a father of four as his wife Eniko Parrish gives birth to a baby girl, their second child together.

–

Kevin Hart is a dad again after welcoming his second child with wife Eniko Parrish.

The 41-year-old “Night School” actor and 36-year-old model confirmed the arrival of their daughter with a post of a quote on her Instagram page, reading, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

“Thankful, grateful, blessed,” she penned in the caption. “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..”

Eniko confirmed the couple had named the tot – their first daughter – Kaori Mai Hart and that she’d given birth on Tuesday (29Sep20).

Kevin and Eniko are also parents to a son named Kenzo, two, born in 2017. The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star is also dad to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from his marriage to actress and producer Torrei Hart.

Kevin Hart, who grew up with an addicted father, is determined to give his children a happy and healthy environment. “I don’t want to make the mistakes that my dad made,” so he once said.

“Seeing the stuff firsthand. Seeing the reality behind drugs and addiction, and what it can really do to a person, that’s why I don’t do drugs. I learned what I shouldn’t be doing from what my dad did.”

While he takes the responsibility of raising his kids very seriously, he insists he’s a cool parent. “I’m a fun dad until you don’t do what you’re supposed to do,” he explained.



Being a comedian, he often cracks jokes about the ridiculousness of parenting. “I used to think my baby was a dumb baby. Now I realize he’s not dumb he just does dumb s***,” he quipped during one of his stand-up shows.