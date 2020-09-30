Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Announce The Arrival Of Their Newborn Daughter

Roommates, the Hart household just got a little more crowded. Kevin Hart just announced that he and his wife Eniko Hart are officially the parents of a new baby girl, officially expanding their family to six.

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko just gave birth to the couple’s second child together and Kevin’s fourth child overall. The couple officially welcomed their new daughter, Kaori Mai Hart, earlier this week. In a post on Instagram, Eniko shared the news posting “9 months prepping to fall in love for a lifetime. Thankful • grateful • blessed a little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more.. Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20”

The newest addition to the family joins Kevin and Eniko’s 2-year-old son, Kenzo, and Kevin’s two children from his previous marriage to his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

After initially announcing her pregnancy back in March, Eniko revealed that she was expecting a daughter in May and posted a heartfelt message with the news, writing at the time:

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady??? This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for?? Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways…and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo?.”

Earlier this year, Kevin Hart also commented on being a father again, saying:

“I’m excited. [I’m] about to be a family of six. Two girls, two boys, two dogs. I would’ve never imagined this in a thousand years. It’s a beautiful thing. I’m blessed beyond my years. [I’m] just holding my breath and getting ready for what’s to come. That’s what I’m doing.”

Congrats to the couple!

