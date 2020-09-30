Kentucky AG says he did not recommend charges against two Breonna Taylor officers By

2/2 © . FILE PHOTO: People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville



By Daniel Trotta

() – The Kentucky attorney general who presented evidence to a grand jury in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor said he did not recommend any charges against the two police officers who shot her, saying the grand jury needed to make that decision on its own.

The revelation in a Louisville television interview pre-empts one of the main points of interest that was to be unveiled on Wednesday when a recording of the proceedings is to be made public.

“They are an independent body. If they wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that. But our recommendation was that (Jonathan) Mattingly and (Myles) Cosgrove were justified in their acts and their conduct,” Cameron told WDRB television in an interview on Tuesday.

The case of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, has revived street protests across the United States against racism and police brutality, further polarizing the country as some voters are already casting early ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The grand jury last week decided against indicting either Mattingly or Cosgrove. Cameron said the shooting was justified as self-defense since Taylor’s boyfriend fired first at the officers, believing they were criminal intruders.