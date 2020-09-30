Keep an eye on the road with the Vantrue T2 1080p dash cam on sale for $100

The Vantrue T2 24/7 recording 1080p dash cam is down to $99.99 with code VTCAMT2S at Amazon. Without the code, the dash cam goes for $150. We have seen this dash cam go on sale before, but it usually only drops to around $110. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen and a great deal if you’re looking for a solid camera for your car.

Huge discount Vantrue T2 24/7 recording 1080p dash cam

Has a wave detection sensor that can detect motion and start recording. Stays charged and avoids battery draining. Includes enhanced night vision and loop recording. Resists extreme temperatures up to 158-degrees Fahrenheit. 18-month warranty. $99.99 $150.00 $50 off

So the Vantrue T2 uses some pretty advanced sensors and tech to help it stay on top of everything happening in and around your car. For example, you don’t have to worry about leaving the Vantrue in your car even when it’s parked outside or in bad weather. It has a Super Capacitor built in that makes it extremely resistant to temperatures ranging from -4 degrees to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. As long as you don’t live in Death Valley or Antarctica, you should be fine. And if you do live in those places, you’re probably alone and don’t need a dash cam.

The camera’s motion detector is triggered by a wave detection sensor that sends out microwave signals. If an object interferes with that signal, it prompts the camera to start recording. You can actually tune this signal, too. Set it to near, medium, or far. The power cable is also designed with a low enough voltage that it will keep the camera charged without draining your car’s battery, even in parking mode where it continues the lookout for unwanted motion.

You’ll be able to capture everything going on in front of your car with this lens that has a 160-degree field of view. It records in resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 at 30 fps. You’ll be able to see license plates, road signs, and more very clearly. It even works in low light conditions.

You can also keep recording even if your storage fills up thanks to automatic loop recording that just records over old, unecessary footage. The G Sensor feature helps lock footage deemed to be an event so that stuff won’t get overwritten.

Other features include an optional GPS function to track location, speeds, and driving routes. The Time Lapse feature also automatically takes photos at certain intervals so you can get snapshots over time. Plus, this is covered by an 18-month warranty.